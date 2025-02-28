Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Marking Rare Disease Day, Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and a leading genomics research company, has launched the StrandOmics Portal, an innovative digital platform designed to assist doctors in diagnosing rare diseases more efficiently.

The newly introduced portal provides clinicians with rapid and detailed insights into genetic variants, offering a comprehensive and accurate assessment for each patient.

This advancement is expected to enhance the speed and precision of rare disease diagnoses, ultimately benefiting patients who often face prolonged diagnostic journeys.

Alongside the launch of the StrandOmics Portal, the company has announced a special initiative to offer genetic testing at a reduced cost for patients from economically weaker backgrounds, ensuring that these crucial diagnostic services are more widely accessible.

The StrandOmics Portal is designed to empower healthcare professionals. It offers several benefits, such as providing quick and clear genetic insights to aid in faster diagnosis, allowing independent review of a broader set of genetic variants, and improving clinical decision-making and enhancing prenatal diagnosis and specialist collaboration, leading to better outcomes for rare genetic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh Hariharan, CEO and Co-Founder of Strand Life Sciences, said, "We are dedicated to improving genetic diagnostics and ensuring accessibility for all. With the launch of the StrandOmics Portal, we aim to empower doctors with better tools to combat rare diseases. We will continue to innovate and invest in advancing genetic testing technologies."

Strand Life Sciences is a pioneer in genomic diagnostics in India and a trusted name in the field of oncology, rare diseases, women's health, and infectious diseases.

Backed by a strong foundation in bioinformatics, cutting-edge laboratory research, and a vast hospital partner network, the company is committed to advancing genetic diagnostics and personalized medicine.

It is also expanding into consumer genomics, providing individuals with personalized insights into their genetic profiles.

With the launch of the StrandOmics Portal and the introduction of discounted genetic testing for underprivileged patients, Strand Life Sciences continues its mission to bridge the gap in rare disease diagnosis and treatment accessibility in India. (ANI)

