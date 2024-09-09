Solna [Sweden], September 9 (ANI): A recent study suggested that the risk of malignant melanoma, or skin cancer, may be declining in Sweden, at least for people under the age of 50.

"We can see a trend break in young adults around 2015 where the incidence curves are falling," says first author Hildur Helgadottir, senior consultant and associate professor of oncology at the Department of Oncology-Pathology, Karolinska Institutet.

Her research colleagues have examined the incidence and death of melanoma for various age groups over time by analysing data from the Swedish Melanoma Registry. This indicates that they have made a comparison between people in the same age range at one point in time and people in the same age range at another.

The findings indicate that while the new-onset curves for individuals over 50 continue to rise, they began to decline about 2015 for those in the younger age groups.

"This is the first time we see this in Sweden, and we are actually the first European country to report a decline," said Hildur Helgadottir.

In terms of mortality, the curves have also turned downwards for ages up to 59, but not for those over 60. Hildur Helgadottir believes that the decrease in mortality in the younger groups is due both to a reduction in the incidence of the disease and to the introduction of new oncological drugs that have improved the prognosis for the disease. She believes that the fact that mortality is not decreasing in the elderly is because the incidence of the disease is still so high in this group.

"The question is why the risk of melanoma has decreased.

"We have not directly analyzed the causes in our study, but we have hypotheses about factors that we believe have interacted," said Hildur Helgadottir.

"There are four main factors," she said.

The first is increased awareness of sun protection.

"The first national 'Sun Safe' campaign in the 1990s specifically highlighted the importance of protecting children. About 20 years later, we believe that this has led to a reduction in the incidence of the disease in younger adults," said Hildur Helgadottir.

Another factor is that access to sunbeds has decreased drastically. Since 2018, there has been an 18-year age limit on sunbeds, but the number of public sunbeds decreased much earlier.

Third, mobile phones and computers mean that children and young people are spending more time indoors and are not exposed to sunlight in the same way today.

Finally, immigration means that there are more individuals in Sweden with darker pigmentation who can tolerate the sun better.

"We see that it is necessary to continue the work of emphasizing the importance of sun protection so that the reduction of melanoma in younger people is maintained and that the incidence will eventually also decrease in older people," said Hildur Helgadottir.

Hildur Helgadottir points out how necessary it is to continue to emphasize the importance of sun protection so that the reduction of melanoma in younger people is sustained and that the incidence will eventually decrease in older people as well.

"We are having an unusually warm and sunny September. It is important to remember that from April to September the sun can be strong and you should be careful," said Hildur Helgadottir. (ANI)

