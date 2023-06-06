Salt Lake City (Utah) [US], June 6 (ANI): The epidemic and its effects have heightened anxiety to unprecedented proportions. However, the causes of anxiety-related disorders, such as obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorder (OCSD), remain unknown. In a new study, researchers from the University of Utah Health identified the role of a small cell type in the brain called microglia in modulating anxiety-related behaviours in laboratory mice. Traditionally, neurons--the most common type of brain cell--were assumed to govern behaviour.

Specific microglia populations, like buttons on a gaming controller, trigger anxiety and OCSD behaviours while others suppress them, according to the researchers. Microglia also communicate with neurons to initiate the behaviours. The results, which were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, may potentially lead to new techniques for targeted medicines.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out Crop Tool for Drawing Editor in Windows Beta.

"A small amount of anxiety is good," said Nobel Laureate Mario Capecchi, Ph.D., a distinguished professor of human genetics at the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at University of Utah and senior author of the study. "Anxiety motivates us, spurs us on, and gives us that extra bit of push that says, 'I can.' But a large dose of anxiety overwhelms us. We become mentally paralyzed, the heart beats faster, we sweat, and confusion settles in our minds."

The newly identified mechanisms could be important for maintaining behaviors within the healthy range under normal conditions. Under pathological conditions, the mechanisms could drive behaviors that become debilitating, Capecchi said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Expected Date: Pre-Monsoon Rainfall Likely From This Weekend, Impending Cyclone Biparjoy May Cause Heavy Downpour on These Dates.

"This work is unique and has challenged the current dogma about the role of microglia function in the brain," says Naveen Nagajaran, Ph.D, a geneticist and neuroscientist at U of U Health and the study's lead author.

Mice with OCSD-like behaviors can't resist grooming themselves. They lick their bodies so much that their fur sloughs off, and they develop welts. Previously, Capecchi's team discovered that a mutation in a gene called Hoxb8 caused mice to show signs of chronic anxiety and to groom themselves excessively. Unexpectedly, they identified that the source of these behaviors was a type of immune cell called microglia. Accounting for only 10% of cells in the brain, microglia had been thought of as the brain's "trash collectors" that disposed of dying neurons--the most common brain cell--and abnormally shaped proteins. Their discoveries were also among the first to reveal that Hoxb8 microglia were important for controlling behavior by communicating with specific neuronal circuits.

But how microglia accomplished these tasks remained a mystery. To learn more, Nagajaran turned to optogenetics, a technique that combines laser light and genetic engineering. Like playing a video game, he used the laser to stimulate specific populations of microglia in the brain.

To the researchers' amazement, they could turn on anxiety-related behaviors with the flip of a switch. When they used the laser to stimulate one subpopulation, Hoxb8 microglia, the mice became more anxious. When the laser triggered Hoxb8 microglia in other parts of the brain, the mice groomed themselves. Targeting Hoxb8 microglia in yet another location had multiple effects: the mice's anxiety increased, they groomed themselves, and they froze, an indicator of fear. Whenever the scientists turned the laser off, the behaviors stopped.

"That was a big surprise for us," Nagarajan says. "It is conventionally thought that only neurons can generate behaviors. The current findings shed light on a second way that the brain generates behaviors using microglia." In fact, stimulating microglia with the laser caused the neurons sitting next to them to fire more strongly, suggesting that the two cell types communicate with one another to drive distinct behaviors.

Further experiments revealed yet another layer of control by a population of microglia that do not express Hoxb8. Stimulating "non-Hoxb8" and Hoxb8 microglia at the same time prevented the onset of anxiety and OCSD-like behaviors. These results suggested that the two populations of microglia act like a brake and an accelerator. They balance each other out under normal conditions and induce a disease state when the signals are off-balance.

The research shows that location and type of microglia are two characteristics that appear to be important for fine-tuning anxiety and OCSD behaviors. From there, microglia communicate with specific neurons and neural circuits that ultimately control behavior, Capecchi says. "We want to learn more about the two-way communications between neurons and microglia," he says. "We want to know what's responsible for that." Defining these interactions in mice could lead to therapeutic targets for controlling excessive anxiety in patients. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)