Scorching Heat Grips Western Raj; Normal Life Affected

Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) Scorching heatwave conditions gripped western parts of Rajasthan on Friday affecting normal life, a Met official said.

Churu and Sriganganagar were the hottest places in the state recording a maximum temperature of 46.6 degree Celsius each, followed by Bikaner (45.6), Kota (45.5), Barmer and Jaisalmer (44.6 each), Jodhpur (44.1), Jaipur (43.8), Ajmer (43) and Dabok (41.5) degree Celsius.

Most major cities in the state recorded minimum temperatures between 31 and 24 degree Celsius.

The department has forecast heat wave to hit Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jalore, Sriganganagar, Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Barmer, Jaisalmer during the next 24 hours.

