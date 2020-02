Scoreboard: India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

India Innings

Prithvi Shaw run out 40

Mayank Agarwal b Jamieson 1

Virat Kohli c Jamieson b Bennett 9

Shreyas Iyer c de Grandhomme b Neesham 62

KL Rahul c Jamieson b Bennett 112

Manish Pandey c Santner b Bennett 42

Ravindra Jadeja not out 8

Shardul Thakur c de Grandhomme b Bennett 7

Navdeep Saini not out 8

Extras: (B-1 W-6) 7

Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 296

Fall of Wickets: 1/8 2/32 3/62 4/162 5/269 6/269 7/280

Bowling: Tim Southee 9-0-59-0, Kyle Jamieson 10-0-53-1, Hamish Bennett 10-1-64-4, Colin de Grandhomme 3-0-10-0, James Neesham 8-0-50-1, Mitchell Santner 10-0-59-0. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)