Screen People for COVID-19 Symptoms, BMC to Dialysis Centres

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday directed dialysis centres in the metropolis to screen persons for coronavirus symptoms before treating them.

The directive asked centres to create exclusive dialysis facility for COVID-19 patients or send them to Kasturba, KEM, Nanavati, Seven Hills and Saifee Hospitals.

"It has been observed that few centres are doing dialysis of COVID-19 symptomatic patients, thereby spreading the disease," it said, adding that those violating this directive would be penalised.

