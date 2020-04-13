Screening for Coronavirus on in 10 Containment Zones: HP Govt

Shimla, Apr 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has started screening people for coronavirus in 10 containment zones created in four of the total 12 districts in the state, heath officials said.

Every individual in these zones is being screened for COVID-19, they said, adding that even if someone is showing mild symptoms, they are being tested to check the spread of the virus.

The areas which have been sealed include Missarwala in Sirmaur district, Jharmari in Solan district, Sahon and Glad panchayats in Chamba district, and Nakroh mosque in Gagret block, Kuthera Kherla in Amb block and Chowki Manyar in Bangana block of Una district.

A total of 97 samples were taken in the state on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Twenty-eight of them are negative, while reports of 69 people awaited, he added.

The state has so far recorded 33 positive cases. Twelve of them have been cured, four shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, whereas two have died.PTI DJI

