Seafarers Stuck Abroad: Goa Scouts for Quarantine Facilities

Panaji, Apr 18 (PTI) The Goa government has begun scouting for places to quarantine seafarers when they are brought back from abroad, officials said on Saturday.

The coastal state has among the highest number of seafarers stranded on foreign shores due to the coronavirus outbreak with officials putting the numbers at between 7,000- 10,000.

"The state executive committee overseeing efforts to combat the outbreak is looking at hotels, hostels and rooms owned by religious groups for seafarers to be quarantined," an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)