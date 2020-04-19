Secretary to NHA Official Tests COVID-19 Positive: Sources

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The secretary to a top official of the National Health Authority (NHA), responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, has tested positive for coronavirus, official sources said on Sunday.

The infected official has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital here and a contact tracing has been initiated.

According to an official source, the NHA office, located in the Jeevan Bharti building in the Connaught Place area, has been sealed and all the officials have been asked to work from home.

The NHA offices in the building will be disinfected and sanitized after which they will open, the source said.

