Security Guard Booked for Absconding After 3 Family Members of His Employer Test COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A private security guard, who allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and was absconding after three members of his employers' family in south Delhi's Defence Colony tested positive for COVID-19, has been booked by police, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The security guard was later traced by police on Tuesday, he said.

The matter came to light after police received information regarding three members of a family at Defence Colony who tested positive for coronavirus in April first week and are presently hospitalised, the official said.

The remaining members of the family were advised to stay in home quarantine, he said.

During the inquiry, doubts were raised on the security guard of the family who used to visit the house frequently. He had not come for duty since April 3, he added.

The security guard had allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin here, the official said, adding that police are still investigating whether he attended it.

An FIR was lodged at the Defence Colony police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

Later, the security guard was traced from his residence in Okhla on Tuesday and health authorities were informed, the official said, adding that he is being tested for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)