Self Drive Car Rental Dehradun Airport: Your Summer Trip Just Got Easier!

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand is witnessing a tourist season currently, and travel-related businesses and institutions are noticing a surge in demand for services. According to Rapidx Car Rental, enquiries for self drive car rental Dehradun airport services have increased a lot during May and June as more tourists with their friends and families are arriving in the state for their summer vacations.

The southern part of the country gets very hot and tiring in summer months, making thousands of tourists visit Uttarakhand to escape the heat from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, etc. These tourists prefer Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and Landour the most to enjoy during their summer vacations.

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Dehradun airport is the only major airport in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is the obvious choice for anyone who plans to visit Uttarakhand. Since Dehradun airport acts as an entry point for tourists, the demand for car rental Dehradun airport services has gone up significantly over the last few weeks.

One important catch many tourists miss before landing in Dehradun is that there are no physical self drive car rental counters available at Dehradun Airport. Some travelers expect to find rental desks inside the airport terminal, but currently, that is not how the process works.

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If a traveller wants a self drive car from Dehradun airport, they would need to book it in advance with a local self drive car rental in Dehradun. After the booking is confirmed, the rental agency will get the vehicle delivered at the airport around the customer's arrival time. This system is already being followed by many vendors, and customers are generally comfortable with it.

According to Rapidx Car Rental, advance bookings have increased sharply compared to normal months.

"During May and June, vehicle demand becomes very high. Many customers call after landing and ask for immediate availability, but sometimes cars are already booked. It is always better to book a few weeks before arrival," said a representative of the company.

The increasing popularity of self drive cars at Dehradun airport is mainly because tourists want more freedom during their trip. Many travellers now prefer to drive themselves as road conditions in Uttarakhand have improved drastically in the past few years and explore Uttarakhand at their own pace instead of relying on a taxi.

Tourists visiting Mussoorie from Dehradun airport often prefer to drive themselves because it gives them the convenience to take as many stops as they want for food or snaps at scenic locations in the hills. Also, the convenience self drive cars give when travelling with kids is unmatched by a taxi. Young travellers and groups of friends are also choosing self drive cars at Dehradun airport because it gives them flexibility and privacy during the trip.

Many tourists arriving at the airport directly drive towards Mussoorie, Rishikesh, or Dhanaulti on the same day. Having a vehicle ready at arrival saves time and avoids the hassle of negotiating with different taxi operators.

The demand is not only coming from tourists. Business travelers, wedding guests, and people visiting relatives are also contributing to the growth of self drive car rental in Dehradun. Some customers rent cars for only one or two days, while others keep the vehicle for an entire week.

Industry experts believe that self-drive travel is becoming more common across India. Travelers now prefer convenience and control over fixed transport arrangements. This trend can be clearly seen in Uttarakhand where road trips remain an important part of the overall travel experience.

Rapidx Car Rental believes demand for self drive car rental Dehradun airport services may continue to increase in the coming years as more tourists discover the convenience of airport vehicle delivery and self-drive travel.

For visitors planning a trip during the busy season, advance booking remains important. Since there are no rental counters operating inside the airport, arranging the vehicle before arrival can help avoid last-minute issues and ensure better vehicle availability.

With tourist arrivals increasing every week and Dehradun Airport continuing to be the main entry point into Uttarakhand, the demand for self drive cars at Dehradun airport and car rental Dehradun airport services is expected to remain strong throughout the summer season.

For many travelers today, booking a self drive car rental in Dehradun is becoming one of the easiest ways to start their Uttarakhand journey from the moment they land.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).