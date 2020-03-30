Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi Donates Rs 1 Cr to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Rakesh Dwivedi, has donated Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES Fund.The advocate has requested his friends to donate whatever they can to the relief fund or to organisations engaged in helping the poor. He said that the problem of the poor, especially migrants is grave and added that we have to fight coronavirus and hunger together.On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.Several individuals and organisations have come forward and have made donations to help the country in its fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

