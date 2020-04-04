Serie A Not to Resume Until Health Conditions Improve: Italy's Football Authorities

Milan [Italy], April 4 (ANI): The 2019-20 Serie A won't be resuming until the health conditions allow for it, the Italian football authorities said in a statement.Serie A was suspended indefinitely last month as Italy remains one of the regions hardest hit by COVID-19.May was being looked as the potential start point but those plans have now been scrapped following the meeting between Lega Serie A and the Italian Players' Association (AIC), Goal.com reported."The Lega Serie A assembly meeting took place this afternoon, with all 20 clubs present via video conference. The position that emerged from talks between UEFA, ECA and the European Leagues held yesterday was represented at the meeting," the official statement read."With regards to the possible completion of the remaining Serie A and Coppa Italia matches, Lega Serie A will only consider the resumption of sporting activity when health conditions allow it, adhering, as it has always done, to government decrees and taking into primary consideration the protection of the health of the players and all those involved," it added.Earlier, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte banned Serie A clubs from starting team training until at least April 13.There were reports that Napoli and Lazio were planning to return to training. But as Italy has extended its lockdown until April 13, Italy's PM ruled out any team sessions taking place during that time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)