Seven More COVID-19 Cases Surface in Punjab; Total Count 106

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases breached the 100-mark in Punjab on Wednesday with seven more people testing positive for the infection, pushing the count to 106 in the state.

The state has so far recorded eight deaths due the infection.

According to a medical bulletin, among the fresh cases, four were reported from Mohali, the worst-hit district in the state.

Two cases were reported from Jalandhar and one from Faridkot, the bulletin said.

Officials said all four fresh cases in Mohali were reported from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi.

So far, the coronavirus cases have been reported from 15 districts of the state.

The maximum 30 cases have been detected in Mohali, followed by 19 in Nawanshahr, 10 in Amritsar, eight in Jalandhar, seven each in Hoshiarpur and Pathankot, six in Ludhiana, five in Mansa, four in Moga, three in Rupnagar, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot, and one each in Patiala, Barnala and Kapurthala.

The condition of three patients is serious and one of them is on ventilator support, the medical bulletin said.

Fourteen patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

A total of 2,937 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 2,614 were declared negative even as reports of 217 are still awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)