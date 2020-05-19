Seven Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, State Tally at 111

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Seven persons were detected positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 111, said the health department. These seven cases were reported from, Nainital (5), Pauri Garwhal (1) and Udham Singh Nagar (1).As per the State Health Department, out of 12,353 of samples report received till date, 12,244 have tested negative. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

