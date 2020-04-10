Shah Directs BSF to Enhance Vigil Along Pak, Bangladesh Fronts; Ensure No Cross-border Movement

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the BSF to enhance vigil along the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, especially in the non-fenced areas, a senior official said on Friday.

The minister reviewed the security of the two borders on Thursday with Border Security Force (BSF) officials via a video conferencing and directed the force to ensure that no cross-border movement takes place at these two fronts, Joint secretary in the ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava told reporters during a daily briefing.

The interaction is aimed to brief the media on the steps taken by the ministry to ensure enforcement of the ongoing 21-day coronavirus lockdown in the country that began on March 25.

She said the home minister also directed the force that they should make the farmers in the border areas aware about the COVID-19 pandemic and its prevention.

The minister asked the BSF to coordinate with district authorities so that no one goes across the border fence inadvertently, she said.

The officer said as per latest data provided to the ministry by various states and union territories, a total of 37,978 relief camps and shelters are being run in the country where 14.3 lakh stranded workers and migrants have been housed.

There are a total of 26,225 food camps also where more than 1 crore people are being fed, she said.

It has also been informed that 16.5 lakh workers are been given shelter and food by their employers, Srivastava added.

Taking about the ongoing lockdown in the country, Srivastava said its enforcement was going on properly in the country and urban local bodies have increased their efforts in this direction so that the spread of coronavirus is checked.

The Home ministry has again written to state governments stating lockdown enforcement should take place properly especially in view of the upcoming festivals, the officer said.

"Inter-state cargo movement, movement through railways and air cargo is being monitored regularly. The state governments are working on ensuring that all the essential supplies and agricultural operations happen timely," Srivastava said.

