Shalimar Paints Resumes Operations Following Relaxation in Lockdown

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Shalimar Paints on Wednesday said it has resumed operations following government guidelines relaxing the lockdown.

On March 23, the company announced closing down of operations and manufacturing activities at its offices and plants till March 31, which was later extended due to the extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a regulatory filing, Shalimar Paints said, "In accordance with updated directions and guidelines issued by the appropriate governmental authorities, with respect to COVID-19, the company has resumed its operations."

The company further said it has "implemented strict measures of ensuring social distancing, hygiene practices and deep cleansing of premises to ensure the safety of our workers, staff and the community at workplace."

