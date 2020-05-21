Shatrughan Sinha Extends Birthday Wish to Film Producer Aditya Chopra

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha extended birthday wishes to director-producer Aditya Chopra as he turned 49 on Thursday. Sinha took to Twitter to extend his warm greetings to the Chief Executing Officer of film company Yash Raj Films. "Warm & happy birthday wishes for the ace producer, director Chrm & CEO,YRF,#AdityaChopra. He is the worthy son of one of the most loved, successful, producer, director #YashChopra. He is talented, carrying forward his filmmaker father's legacy of beautiful films successfully," tweeted Sinha. He further went on to heap praises on the producer of film 'War' which is one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. "He seems to be a man of few words but his work speak louder of his versatility & abilities. May Aditya Chopra be blessed abundantly with peace, prosperity & a great life ahead. Profound regards to the family. Happy birthday," the veteran actor further tweeted. Chopra ringed into his 49th on Thursday and celebrated the day staying inside due to the COVID induced lockdown. (ANI)

