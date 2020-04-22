Shatrughan Sinha Lauds Corona Warriors

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday lauded the cohesive efforts made by healthcare workers, police officials, actors, and media people, who are tirelessly working to keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Once again, Kudos & 'Salaams' 'God Bless' for all the outstanding, tremendous work being done by our wonderful doctors, superb nursing staff, essential services, health workers & sanitation workers."The veteran actor added, "besides of course our friends from the media & hats off to our #Police forces who are working 24/7. We are extremely proud of them.@"Sinha also lauded the efforts by Bollywood actors, who helped in the fight against the virus.He wrote, " Also to people from the film fraternity and other fields. An extraordinary mark & example is our own dear friend, committed, reliable, responsible, dependable, nationalist @akshaykumar who has always been in the forefront supporting all our #Forces paramilitary, families of martyrs. This time too he has taken the lead with the maximum ever contribution creating a milestone & record."Shatrughan then appreciated the efforts by senior actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan and wrote, "Hats off to the great human being, famous for 'being human', a star among stars @BeingSalmanKhan most energetic, generous @iamsrk and favourite of the nation, dependable, highly responsible @SrBachchan & several others from all India film fraternity/family including South and North have contributed in their best capacity.He concluded: "It's highly appreciated & applauded. Whatever is being done by all of us, from several others from filmmakers, newcomers, stars, technicians for the deserving, to feed the needy & poor, mostly it's secret but sacred. That's why it doesn't make us feel great but certainly, it makes us humble & blessed after all it's for a national crisis and cause. Jai Hind! #COVID-19." (ANI)

