Shocked by Terror Attack at Gurdwara in Kabul: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed shock over the terror attack at a gurdwara in Kabul in Afghanistan in which 25 people died.Ecpressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I'm shocked by the news of a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan in which over 25 people have died. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery."At least 25 devotees were killed and eight others were wounded in a terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul earlier today. All four terrorists have been killed by Afghan security forces. (ANI)

