Shops in Urban Areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar to Open on Rotational Basis

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): The district administration on Thursday allowed the opening of markets in rural areas while shops in urban areas will open on a rotational basis."During Lockdown 4.0, directions have been given that markets should open. After discussions with stakeholders, the decision has been taken to allow the opening of shops in rural areas with social distancing. In urban areas, shops will open on a rotational basis. All shops will remain closed on Sunday," District Magistrate Suhas LY told ANI.He said that the shop owner should maintain social distancing and it is mandatory to wear face masks.The district administration has allowed the markets to open from 7 am till 7 pm for six days in a week and will remain closed on Sunday. The District Magistrate, however, said that shops will remain closed in containment zones.The Central government has extended lockdown till May 31 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

