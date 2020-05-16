Shramik Special Train with 1,389 Passengers Left Tamil Nadu for Bihar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,389 passengers including migrant workers and students departed from Tuticorin railway station for Muzaffarpur, Bihar on Saturday.The passengers observed social distancing norms at the railway station and covered their faces with masks or handkerchiefs as a precautionary measure.Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)