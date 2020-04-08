SIDBI Offers Odisha Govt to Use Its Training Institute as Quarantine Facility

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Wednesday said it has offered its training institute Swavalamban Academic Centre (SAC) in Bhubaneswar to the Odisha government to utilise it as a quarantine facility during the emergency situation due to COVID-19.

"We are committed to serving the nation and contribute in every possible way to fight against COVID-19. We have also taken various other proactive steps as a responsible institution to fight against the menace. It's our salute to illustrative efforts of health ambassadors (doctors and workers) and state governments in responding to the national challenge which emanated from coronavirus," SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director Mohammad Mustafa said in a statement here.

Earlier this month, SIDBI also committed Rs 15 crore towards the PM CARES Fund and supported a host of social responsibility initiatives pan India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)