Sikkim Gives Cash Incentives to Journalists Covering COVID-19 Outbreak

Gangtok, Apr 20 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday gave cash incentives to 176 journalists in recognition of their coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

He presented a cheque for Rs 31.10 lakh to Joseph Lepcha, president of the Press Club of Sikkim, for distribution of the cash incentives to the journalists of daily and weekly newspapers, besides those from electronic and digital media for coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

A total of 135 journalists of daily newspapers will get Rs 20,000 each, while 41 journalists of weekly newspapers as well as of electronic and digital media will get Rs 10,000 each, Tamang said.

The chief minister lauded the members of the media fraternity for their valuable contribution in ensuring timely dissemination of news and information to the people on the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the financial incentive is a small gesture from the state government to express gratitude towards the mediapersons who have risked their lives for news gathering and dissemination during the difficult time of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tamang said his government will continue to provide necessary support and encouragement to the media fraternity in the state.

