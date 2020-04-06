Simbhaoli Sugars' Trust Hand Sanitisers Hailed as Truly a Public-private Partnership 'For Rural India, by Rural India' in India's Fight Against COVID-19

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI/ PRNewswire): Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, whose manufacturing units are located in rural Uttar Pradesh, will aim to distribute its sanitisers to over 50 percent of all rural districts of India, with a focus on affordability and packaging formats specifically designed for rural India.At the request of the Government of India and State of Uttar Pradesh, Simbhaoli Sugars Limited (SSL)'s manufacturing units located in rural Uttar Pradesh have initiated production of Trust Liquid Hand Sanitisers and Disinfectants to help the nation, and especially its rural districts, combat the COVID-19 pandemic.With the active encouragement and support of various arms of government, SSL's team of technologists and chemists have worked tirelessly to manufacture its first batch of Trust Hand Sanitisers and Disinfectants, all within a span of less than a week. The first batch was donated to the local sugarcane farmers, whose hard work and produce is the key input in producing these sanitisers locally in rural India.SSL's ability to ramp up its capacity for production has been greatly facilitated by the quick pace and clarity with which the Government of India and the State of Uttar Pradesh have given the necessary approvals to enable SSL to play a role in dealing with the fast-evolving health crisis. It is a stellar example of a public-private partnership in times of a national crisis.Accordingly, arrangements are being established at Simbhaoli's manufacturing units to rapidly scale up the production of Trust Hand Sanitisers & Disinfectants with the intention to produce more than 1,00,000 units per month.SSL will use its technological experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for production and quality control for even higher volumes as needed by the nation and even the world, while adhering to all public health advisory guidelines to protect the safety and health of its workers.Further to this, SSL will utilize the existing PAN India distribution network of its FMCG Brand, Trust, to distribute the sanitisers & disinfectants to not just lakhs of farmers and the local communities in UP, but to reach people in rural districts across the country.The Company's goal is to ensure its sanitisers reach at least 50 percent of the rural districts of India. For this, SSL is working on making the sanitisers extremely affordable and also tailoring the packaging formats for rural India. This will become a shining example of the power of 'For Rural India, by Rural India.'In addition, in this time of health crisis, the Trust team shall also ensure quick access to sanitisers of global standards to Medical Relief Centers and Food Shelters, the Indian Army, the Police, and various other arms of the Local, State and Central Government, as well as the public health and all other workers who are working tirelessly and selflessly at the frontlines.Through its decades-old FMCG brand, Trust, SSL shall use its existing PAN-India distribution network to also reach kirana stores, modern trade stores, chemists and pharmacies, hospitals and all other institutions requiring sanitisers and disinfectants."Our company is proud to support the efforts of the Government of India and State of Uttar Pradesh as well as communities across the country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. We credit the Government officials in helping us quickly navigate and obtain the necessary approvals, as well as lakhs of our farmers whose contribution is critical in producing locally-made sanitisers to curb any shortages," said Gursimran Mann, Managing Director, Simbhaoli Sugars Limited."I am happy that we were able to collaborate to repurpose our production facilities to meet an urgent, national need. This kind of public-private partnership is truly a unique example showcasing the enterprise of our farmers and manufacturers in rural India. This product is truly For Rural India, by Rural India," Gursimran Mann added.This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

