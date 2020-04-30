Sir Gangaram City Hospital, MDCTH Declared as COVID-19 Hospitals in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Two more hospitals in the national capital -- Maha Durga Charitable Trust (MDCT) Hospital and Sir Gangaram City Hospital -- have been declared as COVID-19 hospitals for admitting coronavirus patients, said the Health Department of Delhi government on Thursday.In an order, Delhi's Health Department said that Medical Superintendents of these two hospitals are directed to make isolation beds facility for COVID-19 functional at their respective hospital before May 3.Two government hospitals -- Lok Nayak Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, and three private hospitals -- Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Max Hospital, Saket, are already functioning as COVID-19 hospitals.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are a total of 3,439 confirmed cases in Delhi, including 1,092 recovered and 56 deaths (ANI)

