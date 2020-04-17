Site for Burial or Cremation of People Dying of COVID-19 Identified, Jharkhand Tells HC

Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday informed the high court here that alternative burial or cremation sites for persons dying due to coronavirus infection were identified far away from populated areas.

In an affidavit filed before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, the state government said the alternative burial or cremation sites were notified at Bundu, which is far from populated localities of Ranchi.

Two persons have so far died of the disease in Jharkhand.

The affidavit also stated that the Centre's guidelines regarding "Dead Body Management and Bio-medical Waste Management" arising out of COVID-19 pandemic are being followed strictly and appropriate letter in this regard has been issued by the state government to all the authorities concerned.

The affidavit was filed after a petitioner sought to know the steps the state government has taken for cremation and burial of bodies of persons dying of COVID-19.

