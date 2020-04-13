Six Contacts of Tablighis Test Coronavirus Positive in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) Six contacts of the Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz attendees have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official release stated on Monday.

While three of them tested positive on Sunday late night, reports of as many others came positive on Monday.

They all belonged from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

"All the six patients have been admitted in the government hospital in Nagpur," stated the release issued by the District Information Office.

With detection of fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 affected people has gone to 47 in Nagpur with eight recoveries.

A congregation of Tablighi Jamaat held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month had emerged as a major hotspot for the spread of coronavirus infection across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)