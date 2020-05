Danapur (Bihar) [India], May 16 (ANI): Six people were injured after a bus they were travelling in hit an electricity pole at Danapur today.The bus was carrying migrant workers from Danapur to Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)