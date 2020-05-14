Six Migrant Workers Killed in Accident Near UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): In a tragic incident six migrant workers, who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, were killed after a speeding bus ran over them on late Wednesday night.The incident took place near Ghalauli check-post.Three more workers were injured in the accident.A case has registered against an unknown bus driver, by the Muzaffarnagar Police in connection with the incident.According to the police, the migrant workers who lost their lives belonged to Gopalganj, Bihar and were returning to their native place during the lockdown on foot.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

