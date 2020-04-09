Sixth COVID-19 Death in Karnataka; 16 New Cases Reported in State, Tally Rises to 197

Bengaluru, Apr 9 (PTI) A 80-year old woman from Gadag district became the sixth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 16 new positive cases were confirmed, pushing the tally in the state to 197, the Health department said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said all his cabinet colleagues are of the unanimous opinion to extend the lockdown for about 15 days after April 14 and a final decision in this regard will be taken after consulting the Prime Minister on Saturday.

The elderly woman who died in Gadag, had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), officials said.

"The patient got admitted at Gadag hospital on April 4, on 6th her test results came out as positive, investigation is on to find the source of infection to her," Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar told reporters briefing about the bulletin.

He said about 42 contacts of the deceased patient have undergone test and all results were negative, results of eleven more contacts were still awaited.

According to bulletin as of 5 pm on April 9, cumulatively 197 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes sixth deaths and 30 discharges.

Among the 16 positive cases, two from Bengaluru city and one from Dharwad had attended Tablighi-Jamaat congregation at Delhi from March 13-18; while 10 are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- one each from Mandya and Chikkaballapura, two from Mysuru, and three from Bagalkote and Belagavi.

Three others from Bengaluru city are with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Out of 16 cases, three from Bagalkote are children- two boys aged 4 and 13 and the girl is 9 years old.

Contact tracing has been initiated and is in progress for all the cases, the department said.

Citing progression of cases, Kumar said, it some where shows the containment measures were yielding results to an extent.

Out of 161 active cases, 159 patients (including 1 pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 2 are in ICU (one each on oxygen and ventilator).

Out of total 197 cases detected and confirmed in the state so far, 6 cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports in Karnataka and were being treated.

From across the state most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru with 68 cases, followed by Mysuru 37 and Dakshina Kannada (12).

Those discharged include seventeen patients from Bengaluru, four from Dakshina Kannada, three from Davangere, two each from Kalaburagi and Uttara Kannada, and one each from Bengaluru Rural and Kodagu; while among those dead are two from Kalaburagi and one each from Bengaluru, Bagalkote, Gadag and Tumakuru.

Sharing details about Tablighi-Jamaat cases, Kumar said out of total 1,176 samples tested, 976 are negative, and 40 are positive, while results of 160 are still awaited.

Asked whether all Jamaat related people in Karnataka have been traced, he said, about 581 people are still outside the state, we have informed those states.

Also these are dynamic figures, it will keep changing.

The Minister said COVID-19 task force of Karnataka that met on Thursday has decided that all the secondary contacts will be tested for the infection.

He also said, list of COVID-19 hotspots is the state will be out probably by tomorrow.

A committee of health experts tasked with devising an exit strategy for coronavirus lockdown in Karnataka have recommended its continuation in "hotspots" along with some relaxations.

Several members of the cabinet had also supported these recommendations.

Meanwhile, stating that all his cabinet colleagues have unanimously opined that the lockdown should be extended for about 15 days, after April 14 to check COVID-19, Yediyurappa after the cabinet meet said, "we will take a final call on whether to relax the lockdown after April 14, following discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (April 11)."

Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year.

An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and Legislators by 30 per cent for one year to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic was approved by the state cabinet headed by Yediyurappa on Thursday.PTI KSU SS

