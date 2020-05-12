Sixth Special Train with over 1000 Migrants Leaves for Bihar from Punjab

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], May 12 (ANI): Providing relief to hundreds of migrant workers, the sixth Shramik special train carrying 1,201 workers, who were stranded due to the lockdown, left from SAS Nagar Mohali railway station to Bihar's Chhapra city on Tuesday.At the station, officials were seen waving goodbye to the labourers as the train left the platform. Circles were drawn on the platform to ensure social distancing guidelines were adhered to by all while boarding the train. Special trains are being operated by several State governments across the country to aid those stranded outside their home States due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

