Sixty Coronavirus Patients in Pune, Four Deaths

Pune, Apr 16 (PTI) Sixty new coronavirus patients were detected in Pune district since Wednesday night, taking the total to 497, health officials said.

Four COVID-19 patients died during this period, which took the death toll due to the pandemic in the district to 47.

A total of 423 coronavirus cases have been reported in Pune city, 45 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 29 in rural parts of the district, officials said.

