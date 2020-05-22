Sleeping Man Shot Dead by in Bengal Village

Dhubulia (West Bengal), May 22 (PTI) A group of men entered a house at a village in Nadia district of West Bengal around 7 in the morning and shot dead a man who was sleeping, police said.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Sadikul Sheikh, was staying in his in-laws' place at Charmahatpur under the jurisdiction of Dhubulia police station since his marriage two years ago.

"Land dispute in the family may have resulted in the killing," a police officer said.

Sheikh, who was engaged in farming in the village, died on the spot.

The accused, sons of the brother of Sheikh's father- in-law, were absconding.

