Slovenia's Football League to Restart on June 5

Ljubljana, May 20 (AFP) Slovenia's Football Association (NZS) has announced that top flight matches will resume on June 5 after a two-month interruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

"The NZS expects all the measures to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 will be put in place before the competition resumes," the NZS said in a statement, without specifying if first league matches will be played behind close doors.

It added a detailed calendar of the remaining matches will be published next week. The Slovenian federation interrupted the league on March 12 as the country of two million moved into a coronavirus lockdown.

At that point 25 rounds out of 36 in the season had been played.

Currently Ljubljana's Olimpija is at the top of the league table with 50 points, ahead of Celje and Aluminij who have 45 points apiece.

The NZS also announced that the cup competition will resume in June with the final to be held behind closed doors on June 24.

Slovenia declared last week the epidemic in the country was over and has gradually been lifting the associated restrictions.

So far 104 people have died out of the more than 1,400 who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Slovenia. (AFP)

