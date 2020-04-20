Small Shops to Reopen as Serbia Relaxes Virus Rules

Belgrade, Apr 20 (AFP) Small shops in Serbia will be allowed to reopen, officials said on Monday, as it joins a growing number of European countries relaxing coronavirus restrictions that have battered the economy.

Car mechanics, shoemakers, dry cleaners, bookshops and other services will be able to resume work from Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

Yet shopping malls and other workspaces that involve large gatherings or close contact -- such as hair salons and gyms -- will remain shut.

Employers are "obliged to provide workers with protective equipment (masks, gloves and disinfectants) and work must be done by respecting social distancing", the government said, adding it may adjust the measures based on how the health situation evolves.

People over the age of 65 will also be permitted to leave home for the first time in weeks, for half-hour walks three days a week, the announcement said.

The novel coronavirus has killed some 125 people and infected at least 6,600 in the Balkan state of around seven million, according to government figures.

In recent days the rate of new infections shows some tentative signs of stabilising.

Serbia declared a state of emergency in mid-March and has recently been enforcing a round-the-clock weekend curfew during which even food and pharmacy trips are banned with few exceptions. (AFP)

