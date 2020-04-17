Some Gujarat Govt Offices to Open on Apr 20: Official

Ahmedabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has allowed government offices to open from April 20 with limited staff as per the Centre's guidelines, secretary to the CM, Ashwani Kumar said on Friday.

However, offices in hotspots and containment zones will not be opened, and staff living in these areas have been exempted from attending work, he added.

"As per the guidelines, offices will function with only 33 per cent staff if Class 3 and 4. Class 1 and 2 officials will resume duty as per orders of their head of departments. As a precautionary measure, employees will have to wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms in office," he said, adding that office premises and vehicles will be disinfected.

In another decision, Rupani has announced that COVID- 19 patients admitted in any of the 31 private hospitals designated to handle such cases will get free treatment.

Moreover, if a health worker attached to such designated COVID-19 hospitals dies of the infection, his kin will get Rs 25 lakh as compensation, Kumar said.

