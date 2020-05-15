Sophia Takal to Helm 'Where I End' for Netflix

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 15 (PTI) Actor Sophia Takal is set to direct Netflix's upcoming thriller film "Where I End".

Takal is best known for featuring in indie movies such as "All the Light in the Sky", "Supporting Characters" and "Gabi on the Roof in July".

She most recently directed and co-wrote Blumhouse's horror hit "Black Christmas".

"Where I End" has been penned by Imran Zaidi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is set in a world where people's memories and life can be saved, uploaded to a computer and restarted in the case of their untimely demise.

It story is about a husband that returns from the dead, suspecting his loving wife may have been involved in his death. He must uncover the truth before it's too late.

The movie will be produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment, along with Nate Matteson and Hiro Murai of Super Frog Films.

