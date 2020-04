South India's No 1 Real Estate Company - Alliance Group Rolls out Amazing Lockdown Offers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] April 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The present financial instability across the globe has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of the different investment options available.Crashing stock markets, fluctuating gold prices and some banks going bust are giving investors nightmares and fear regarding the safety of their investments.The best investment option during these uncertain times is definitely investing in a real asset - real estate. It is safe, secure and also guarantees good appreciation and consistent returns.Individuals looking for the right investment option and home seekers on the lookout for their dream home have reasons to rejoice as their quest would come to a happy ending during this lockdown period.Alliance Group, South India's renowned real estate developer and its flagship brand Urbanrise have come up with never before seen offers. These offers are applicable for the bookings during the lockdown period.145 customers have reposed their trust in the Alliance by booking properties worth Rs 61.5 crores just in the first 21 days (Mar 25th -Apr 14th) of the lockdown.Alliance with over Rs 14,000 crores worth of projects translating to 36 million sq ft (3.6 crore sq ft) under various stages of execution in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.Our new customers have benefited from amazing offers like, no pre-EMI till handover and free gold gift vouchers.The pioneer property developerUrbanrise has been adjudged as #1 Real Estate Brand in the Aspirational Home Segment in South India; by the Times group in 2019. Alliance and Urbanrise projects are funded by the World's & India's best financial institutions; hence buyers can rest assured of the on-time completion of the projects. All the projects of Alliance and Urbanrise are approved by RERA and hence give ample security to buyers and investors.No pre-EMI (PEMI) offersNo pre-EMI offer by Alliance and Urbanrise is very attractive and appropriate at this juncture of time when buyers face the tough task of managing the rent and PEMI. Depending on the project they chose, from the wide options available, buyers would save about Rs 2 lakhs to 6 lakhs on the bookings done during this lockdown period.100 per cent refund of booking advanceMany of the customers who booked during this period have not been able to visit the project location owing to the lockdown, and have booked their houses without visiting the project. To honor the faith of these customers and to reinforce their confidence, Alliance and Urbanrise have given a 100 per cent no questions asked refund guarantee to all the customers who booked their units during the lockdown period. They can visit the project and can see their unit after the lockdown is lifted and can decide within the next 15 days to continue/discontinue their investment.The confidence of the organization and its strong belief that the houses would be definitely liked by the customers arises from the deep understanding of the customer's requirements and their choices that Alliance has acquired over these years of service.Price protection to the buyersCustomers who book their dream home during this period are gifted with great offers like unbelievable special rates, free gold gift vouchers and many more. Additionally if the housing unit's rate decline after the lockdown period, the reduced rate would be applicable to all customers who have booked during the lockdown period.The faith reposed on Alliance by more than 5000 happy customers has further been strengthened by this price protection guarantee which has resulted in the lockdown period sale worth Rs 61.5 crores. An additional 145 delighted customers have been added to the happy bandwagon of homeownersThis story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

