South Korean Firm Begins Production of COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits at Manesar Facility

Seoul [South Korea], April 22 (ANI): SD Biosensor, a South Korean bio-diagnostic company, has started production from its Manesar facility with a capacity of 500,000 rapid test kits per week, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said on Tuesday."SD Biosensor has just started production from its Manesar facility with a capacity of 500,000 rapid test kits per week. This will be further enhanced in coming weeks to meet growing demand," said Indian Embassy in a tweet.Chairman of SD Biosensor Young-shik Cho met India's ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan to discuss the company's plans regarding combating COVID-19."Mr Young-shik Cho, Chairman of SD Biosensor called on @ambsripriya to discuss the company's activities and plans for dealing with COVID-19 pandemic," the Indian Embassy said in another tweet.India had on Monday signed an agreement with Humasis Limited, which will facilitate the supply of five lakh COVID-19 testing kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

