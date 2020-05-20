Special AI Flight with 65 Passengers Arrives from Muscat in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, May 20 (PTI) In continuing evacuation of Indian citizens stranded abroad due to COVID-19 lockdown, a special repatriation flight from Muscat landed here with 65 passengers on Wednesday night.

The Air India flight, part of the Centre's Vande Bharat mission, brought 178 passengers from Muscat and landed first at Bengaluru where the other passengers alighted, airport sources said.

The flight, first repatriation flight from Oman to the city, touched down at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 8.05 pm, the sources said.

Arrangements had been made for food kit distribution, money exchange and other facilities for the passengers.

All the passengers were screened and tested to ensure they were asymptomatic to COVID-19.

The returnees were then taken in buses for the mandatory 14-day quarantine at hotels or hostels here as per their choice.

They were directed to download the Arogya Sethu and Apthamitra apps for contact tracing.

The first repatriation flight landed here on May 12 from Dubai, followed by another flight on May 18, ferrying a total of 357 passengers.

