Special Flight with 177 Indians Onboard Leaves for Trichy from Kuala Lumpur

World. (File Image)

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 9 (ANI): A special flight carrying 177 Indians took off from Kuala Lumpur for Trichy, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday."Bon Voyage! #VandeBharatMission Air India KL-Trichy flight departs wd 177 passengers. ETA 2200hrs. High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur thanks @GOPIOMalaysia, Malaysian Indian Congress and others 4 whole-hearted cooprn," High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, said in a tweet.On Monday, India had announced that it would begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.The Central government has said the Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)