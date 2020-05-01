Special Flights Bring Home 241 Bangladeshis from India

World. (File Image)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 1 (ANI): Two special flights evacuated 241 Bangladeshis, who were stranded in India due to coronavirus lockdown, from Kolkata and Chennai on Friday.A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 73 citizens arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Kolkata at 4:10pm (local time), airline CEO Md Mokabbir Hossain told Dhaka Tribune.Another special flight brought 168 Bangladesh nationals from Chennai. The US-Bangla Airlines flight landed at the Dhaka Airport from Chennai at 2:55 pm (local time) today, Airport director AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan was quoted as saying.After the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, private airlines have facilitated return of 1,052 Bangladesh nationals from India by operating special flights in line with the Bangladesh High Commission's initiative.According to reports, at least 2,500 Bangladeshis, including students, tourists, and medical tourists were stranded in different Indian cities, especially in Chennai, Bangaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad.On April 27, Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced special flights to fly back Bangladeshis stranded in India due to the travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.The carrier will operate more flights on May 2 and 3, said Biman CEO.The next flight will come from Delhi on Saturday and from Mumbai on Sunday, he added.As many as 1,289 stranded Bangladeshis have returned from India so far, said the top Biman official. (ANI)

