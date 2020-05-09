Special Trains Being Run to Send Back Migrant Labourers to Their Home States: Haryana CM

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that special 'Shramik Trains' are being run daily from various railway stations of the state to send the migrant labourers to their home states."In this series, four trains were sent from Haryana today in which about 3,600 migrant labourers have been sent to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh by three trains from Rewari and 1,200 migrant workers have been sent from to Bihar in a train from Bhiwani," he said on Saturday.He said that these migrant workers have contributed significantly to the progress of the state. "We are all Indians despite being diverse and with this spirit and thought the Haryana government has started sending stranded migrant workers willing to go home to their home states at the expense of the state government," he said in a statement.According to an official statement, about 3,600 migrant workers were sent from Rewari junction in three trains. Agricultural migrant workers of Rewari district were sent by special train to Muzaffarpur. Similarly, migrant workers of Mahendergarh district were sent to Kishanganj and Chhatarpur.Anil Marandi from Purnia, who boarded the train, told that he had come here to do farming. He did not face any problem here, but due to the lockdown, he has to go from here. Similarly, Chhote Lal from Purnia told that he did not want to leave but the circumstances of the family are such that he has to go, an official statement quoted them as saying. (ANI)

