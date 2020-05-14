Spike of 1,602 COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Today, Mumbai's Total Count at 16,579

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Maharashtra, India's worst-affected coronavirus state, on Thursday witnessed a spike of 1,602 new cases of corona and 44 deaths.The total number of cases in the State stands at 27,524 while 1,019 people have died so far, said Maharashtra's Health Department.The majority of new cases in Maharashtra reported from Mumbai where COVID-19 cases have crossed 16,000.According to the municipal body, Mumbai reported 998 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths today. The total positive cases have gone up to 16,579 while the city has reported 621 deaths so far due to deadly virus.A total of 443 people were discharged from city hospitals today. In all, 4,234 people have been discharged till to date. (ANI)

