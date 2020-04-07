SPO-HIGHLIGHTS At 9PM Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

SPO-VIRUS-OLY-ATH

World Athletics suspends Olympic qualification period until December

London, Apr 7 (PTI) World Athletics on Tuesday suspended the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics until December 2020 in wake of the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic following consultation with its Athletes' Commission, Area Presidents and Council.

SPO-BAD-BWF

Uncertainty continues over hosting of Thomas and Uber Cup

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The already rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup on Tuesday came under fresh doubts following the Danish government's decision to extend a ban on "larger gatherings" in the country until the end of August.

SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-IND

COVID-19 impact: No international hockey events for India till June

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Two FIH Pro League ties involving the senior men's team, junior men's Asia Cup and senior women's Asian Champions Trophy are among a host of international hockey events, where India was scheduled to take part, that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-CLARKE-KOHLI-IPL Clarke drops bombshell: Aussie cricketers "sucked up" to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals Melbourne, Apr 7 (PTI) Australian cricketers were so keen on protecting their lucrative IPL deals that they felt "scared" of sledging India captain Virat Kohli and his teammates during a particular period and instead "sucked up" to them, former skipper Michael Clarke has claimed.

SPO-CRI-VENGSARKAR-INTERVIEW Spotting talent was my forte, found teenager Virat exceptionally talented: Vengsarkar (Eds: PTI EXCLUSIVE (PART 2))

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) He remains India's best chairman of selectors by a distance for his sheer ability to spot talent and Dilip Vengsarkar always knew that Virat Kohli was "exceptional" when he first saw the Indian captain in age-group cricket.

SPO-SQUASH-JOSHNA-INTERVIEW Home alone in lockdown, squash star Joshna on road to self discovery

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Used to travelling 200 days in a year, India's leading squash player Joshna Chinappa is grappling with the anxiety of being home alone amid a nationwide lockdown, during which even going to a grocery store has become an "amazing experience".

SPO-VIRUS-GOPICHAND Take this break as a bitter pill, find ways to stay physically, mentally fit: Gopichand (Eds: PTI EXCLUSIVE)

By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The job losses and pay cuts are "bitter pills" to swallow but common man still needs to figure out ways to stay physically and mentally fit even as COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc, feels chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-BRASA Team sport lessons should be applied to beat COVID-19: Brasa

By Mona Parthsarathi

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The values learnt in team sports like striving together for a common goal and protecting the vulnerable can be applied to beat dreaded coronavirus pandemic, says country's former Spanish hockey coach Jose Brasa, who still carries India in his heart.

SPO-VIRUS-DONATION COVID-19 Fight: Gavaskar contributes Rs 59 lakh, Pujara joins list of donors New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday donated Rs 59 lakh, while Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara also made an unspecified contribution to the PM-CARES fund, joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed over 100 lives in India. SPO-CRI-IPL-HARBHAJAN Harbhajan fine with IPL in empty stadiums but hopes it happens as "lives depend on it"

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh says he won't mind an IPL played in empty stadiums but the event should go ahead when the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control as several livelihoods are dependent on the it.

SPO-CRI-WAQAR At times, cricketers hurt national interest due to easy T20 money: Waqar Younis

Karachi, Apr 7 (PTI) Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis feels the "easy money" on offer at mushrooming T20 leagues is, at times, making cricketers inconsiderate towards national interest.

SPO-CRI-SMITH My unsual batting stance is just a method to limit ways of getting out: Smith

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) His unorthodox batting stance has left many befuddled but Australian run-machine Steve Smith says though it depends on number of factors, he generally positions himself outside the off-stump to limit ways in which he can be dismissed.

SPO-VIRUS-IPL-BUTTLER IPL is massive tournament and hope there is way to schedule it later in the year: Buttler London, Apr 7 (PTI) IPL is "massive" in terms of stature and it is a "big shame" that it cannot be held at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said star England batsman Jos Buttler, who is expecting the cash-rich event to be slotted later in the year.

PTI

