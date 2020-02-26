Sporting Stars to Feature in Video Series as ICC Partners with Facebook

Dubai [UAE], Feb 26 (ANI): Sporting stars from around the world will be featuring in a new video series, titled #BreakingBoundaries, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a partnership with social media giant Facebook.The series will be showcasing messages from global public figures, sharing their moments of resilience and overcoming adversity.It will be kicking off with cricket legend Steve Waugh and Australia captain Meg Lanning, as they reveal moments that defined their careers to inspire women to get into sport and encourages people all over the world to support female athleticism.The videos will coincide with the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is being hosted in Australia for the first time.Women's T20 World Cup commenced on February 21 and the finals will be played on March 8 which marks the International Women's Day.Facebook is joining cricket's bold ambition to set a new benchmark for the sport through the #BreakingBoundaries campaign, which will feature the likes of Billie Jean King and Brett Lee. (ANI)

