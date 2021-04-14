Tokyo [Japan], April 14 (ANI): Tokyo 2020 and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) on Wednesday celebrated 100 days to go to the opening of the showpiece event with an unveiling of the Olympic Rings on Mount Takao.

"For the last year, athletes around the world have kept the faith and continued to train despite huge challenges. Soon we will all be able to celebrate what they have accomplished," the tokyo2020.org quoted Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto as saying.

"The Games will be a celebration of resilience, of solidarity, and of our shared humanity. Together, the world has faced an unprecedented crisis and Tokyo 2020 is committed to offering a light of hope and solace this summer," Hashimoto added.

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, with 100 days to go for the Tokyo Olympics, both Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra said on Wednesday that they are expecting India to bag medals in double digits at the prestigious quadrennial event.

Rijiju said, "With just 100 days to go for the Olympics, every day is important to all of athletes from here on. We want to make these Olympics very memorable for every athlete. India with its vast population must play a bigger role in the Olympic Movement and that is possible by winning more medals. India must cross double digits (in medals). All the best to all the athletes, there will be no shortage of facilities to any Olympic-bound athletes from SAI."

Batra said, "Our sportspersons are single-mindedly devoting their time and efforts to bring laurels to the country. I expect the medal haul to be in double digits this time. NSFs, SAI and TOPS are doing their best to provide the best training and support to athletes to train in India and abroad. We are expecting 120-130 athletes to qualify for the Olympics this year and we expect the Indian contingent to be about 185-190 people, including coaches and support staff." (ANI)

