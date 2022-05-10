Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 saw exhilarating Hockey action on Day 5 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh today.

In the first game of the day, the Hockey Association Of Odisha faced off against Kerala Hockey in a Pool H match. Punam Barla (10', 34'), Rojita Kujur (20', 53'), Dipti Lakra (21', 42'), and Janhabi Pradhan (52', 56') all scored a brace for Hockey Association Of Odisha. Neha Lakra (36'), Sunita Lakra (40'), and Bimla Barwa (54') scored a goal each to help Hockey Association Of Odisha beat Kerala Hockey comfortably by 11-0.

In the second game of the day, Telangana Hockey faced off against Hockey Himachal in a Pool H match. Narinder Kaur (16', 27', 42') starred for Hockey Himachal in the match, scoring a hat-trick in the match. Ritu Rani (10', 43'), and Mahima Chauhan (46', 49') also scored a brace each, while Hardeep Kaur (14') scored one goal as Hockey Himachal beat Telangana Hockey 8-0.

Meanwhile, in the final game on Day 4, Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 10-0 in the Pool E match. Pramila Soreng (1', 30'), Albela Rani Toppo (38', 40'), and Roshni Dungdung (41', 44'), all scored a brace. Meanwhile, Betan Dungdung (11'), Subhasi Hemrom (34'), Edlin Bage (52'), and Fulmani Bhengra (60') scored one goal each as they helped Hockey Jharkhand get a convincing victory. (ANI)

