A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- HI Media)

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): The action continued in the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023, with Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh winning their respective matches at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday, informed Hockey India.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey 11-1 in the first match of the day. Captain Amir Ali (4') opened the account for Uttar Pradesh Hockey followed by goals from Rajan Gupta (18', 52', 60'), Shahrukh Ali (25', 27', 55'), Ajay Yadav (28'), Sourabh Kushwala (30', 35'), and Haider Ali (45'). Meanwhile, Abhijith Krishna MI (49') managed to score a consolation goal for Kerala Hockey.

The second match saw Hockey Chandigarh beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 12-1 in Pool B. The goalscorers for Hockey Chandigarh were Surinder Singh (9', 17', 38', 49', 51', 53'), Paramvir Singh (36', 36',48), Krambir (41'), Inderpal Singh (45'), and Team Captain Raman (58'). Meanwhile, Kavuru Pardha Sai (44') scored the lone goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Hockey Bihar defeated Hockey Bengal 7-1 on Tuesday. Captain Ravi (5'), Danish (8), Anish Lakra (36'), Vimal Barjo (50'), Sachin Dungdung (54', 59'), and Bhavuk (57') all scored to give Hockey Bihar a comfortable lead. Hockey Bengal's lone goal came from Santanu Naskar (60').

Hockey Maharashtra defeated Telangana Hockey by a 5-1 scoreline on Tuesday. Vinayak Santosh Hande (11'), Raj Pawar (12', 33'), Yashraj Patil (15'), and Prathamesh Dhuri (48') scored for Hockey Maharashtra, while Ramreddy Karthik Reddy (41') scored the only goal for Telangana Hockey.

Lastly, Tripura Hockey forfeited their match against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, awarding Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey with a default 5-0 win. (ANI)

